BRIEF-Leon Capital Partners reports 9.5 pct stake in Ruby Tuesday as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
Nov 10 Growthpoint Properties Ltd
* Announced it will be entering real estate investment in several African markets outside of South Africa.
* Has entered a joint venture with Investec Asset Management, partnered by International Finance Corporation (IFC) to launch its pan-African investment strategy.
* Has entered a 50/50 joint venture with global investment management firm Investec Asset Management to form a new management business,
* US$90 million commitment from Growthpoint and IFC as anchor investors is part of a targeted US$500 million that will be raised for this third-party institutional investment vehicle. Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing