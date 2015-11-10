Nov 10 Airbus Group :

* Airbus Defence and Space and The Coulson Group of Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding covering the industrialization, supply and support of the new water bomber version of the Airbus C295W transport aircraft

* Coulson group of Alberni BC, Canada through its operating company Coulson Aircrane Ltd, will develop and manufacture a version of its retardant dropping system