Nov 10 Marvipol SA :

* Marvipol unit, Projekt 03 Sp. z o.o., raises tender bid price for Torpol's 33 percent stake to 12.1 zlotys ($3.06) from 11.8 zlotys per share, Warsaw Bourse quotes Marvipol CEO Source text: bit.ly/1QraSBP Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9583 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)