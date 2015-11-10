Nov 10 Present24 SA :

* Resolves to raise the company's capital by issuing no more than 2.5 million series C shares at the issue price of 0.8 zloty per share

* The shares will be offered to the current shareholders, for every 10 shares own they will be able to buy 1 new series C share