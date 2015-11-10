UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Association of European Businesses (AEB)
* Avtovaz October sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia 20,592 vehicles versus 37,788 vehicles in Oct. 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1OBssne
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.