BRIEF-1-page exploring option to privatize U.S. unit, approves cost cutting
* 1-Page ltd - approved additional cost cutting and board oversight in its underperforming U.S. Business
Nov 10 Alma Media Oyj :
* Alma Regional Media statutory personnel negotiations to an end
* Negotiations began in September and concerned a total of 500 employees
* Outcome of negotiations is that unit will reduce its number of employees by a maximum of 70 man-years
* A total of 19 employees will be laid off, while reduction of other 50 man-years will be accomplished through retirement or other arrangements
* When process began in September, estimated reductions amounted to a maximum of 85 man-years
* As a result of these arrangements, Alma Media will recognise an estimated non-recurring expense of 2.2 million euros ($2.36 million) in its result for Q4 2015
* Says its preliminary 2016 net profit up 12.85 percent y/y at 602.1 million yuan ($87.61 million)