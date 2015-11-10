UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Bluelife Ltd :
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 303.8 million rupees versus 167.9 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group loss before tax of 85.4 million rupees versus 38.3 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/1GUMnLi Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.