BRIEF-RHT Health Trust requests trading halt
* RHT Health Trust - Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Medica Pro Familia SA :
* Oct. 2015 revenue 350,000 zlotys ($88,200) versus 622,000 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9697 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RHT Health Trust - Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will form executive business alliance with MetaTech(AP)Inc. in April, regarding cell sheet regenerative medicine business