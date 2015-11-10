BRIEF-RHT Health Trust requests trading halt
* RHT Health Trust - Request For Trading Halt
Nov 10 Bactiguard Holding AB :
* Says has entered credit facility agreement of 130 million Swedish crowns ($14.94 million) in total
* Says credit facility secures refinancing of Bactiguard's bond loan, which matures in December 2016
($1 = 8.7041 Swedish crowns)
* Says it will form executive business alliance with MetaTech(AP)Inc. in April, regarding cell sheet regenerative medicine business