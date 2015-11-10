Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Strongpoint ASA :
* Chairman Svein S Jacobsen, through Sveinja Invest AS, sold 42,689 shares in StrongPoint ASA at average price of 10.41 Norwegian crowns ($1.20) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6489 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order