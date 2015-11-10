BRIEF-Wasu Media Holding's preliminary 2016 net profit up 12.85 pct y/y
* Says its preliminary 2016 net profit up 12.85 percent y/y at 602.1 million yuan ($87.61 million)
Nov 10 Internet Media Services SA :
* Its management says that it might recommend a dividend of over 50 percent of FY 2015 profit in 2015 and in the forthcoming years
* Current dividend policy assumes pay outs of between 20 and 30 pct of profit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its preliminary 2016 net profit up 12.85 percent y/y at 602.1 million yuan ($87.61 million)
* Says it applies to securities regulator to halt review of its asset acquisition proposal