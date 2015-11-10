BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Nov 10 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :
* Despite efforts to complete business rescue proceedings of company within three months of date of commencement thereof, proceedings have not been concluded
* Report was prepared by Piers Marsden and Daniel Terblanche, Joint Business Rescue Practitioners ("joint BRPS")
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing