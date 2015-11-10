BRIEF-NPT LTD to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited
Nov 10 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Isiklar Holding board decides to sell Isiklar Enerji group A preferred shares to shareholders at 5 lira ($1.72) per share
* Board decides to prolong the period to sell the shares
* Anticipates sale to be over on Nov. 27
($1 = 2.9153 liras)
HONG KONG, March 24 A leading Hong Kong real estate agent said on Friday that some banks it works with would no longer accept payments for property transactions in the city through China's state-backed UnionPay, the mainland's biggest bank card provider.