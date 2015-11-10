Nov 10 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Isiklar Holding board decides to sell Isiklar Enerji group A preferred shares to shareholders at 5 lira ($1.72) per share

* Board decides to prolong the period to sell the shares

* Anticipates sale to be over on Nov. 27