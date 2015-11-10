BRIEF-SonoScape Medical's IPO 2,866.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 2,866.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Nov 10 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* Announces completion of key milestone in largest ShearWave elastography breast cancer study
* Announced enrollment completion of over 2,270 patients
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 2,866.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
March 27 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd