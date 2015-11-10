Nov 10 FFP SA :

* Will take part of a capital reduction for around half of its 22.4 pct stake in Holding Reinier

* Should receive 45 million euros ($48.1 million) and have its stake in Holding Reinier reduced to 12.6 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1Sg8zjs ($1 = 0.9352 euros)