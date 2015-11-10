BRIEF-RHT Health Trust requests trading halt
* RHT Health Trust - Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Visiomed Group SA
* Says its Bewell Connect subsidiary team up with Zuora, a platform focused on subscription sale of innovative services, to accompany the launch of BewellCheck-up medical platform
Source text: bit.ly/1M4bA4Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RHT Health Trust - Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will form executive business alliance with MetaTech(AP)Inc. in April, regarding cell sheet regenerative medicine business