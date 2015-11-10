BRIEF-NPT LTD to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa Di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata Spa :
* Q3 revenue 30.4 million euros ($32.48 million) versus 28.5 million euros a year ago
* Q3 net profit 10.0 million euros versus 2.6 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 24 A leading Hong Kong real estate agent said on Friday that some banks it works with would no longer accept payments for property transactions in the city through China's state-backed UnionPay, the mainland's biggest bank card provider.