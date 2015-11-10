BRIEF-RHT Health Trust requests trading halt
* RHT Health Trust - Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Vistin Pharma ASA :
* Strata Marine & Offshore AS, a company controlled by board member Øystein Stray Spetalen, acquired 114,158 shares at average purchase price of 18 Norwegian crowns ($2.08) per share
* After transaction Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies hold 2,995,806 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA corresponding to 17.6 pct of outstanding shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6571 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RHT Health Trust - Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will form executive business alliance with MetaTech(AP)Inc. in April, regarding cell sheet regenerative medicine business