BRIEF-NPT LTD to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group
NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited
Nov 10 Realia Business SA :
* 9-month total revenue 72.2 million euros ($77.2 million) versus 89.7 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 2.1 million euros versus loss 14.7 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 30.5 million euros versus 22.0 million euros year ago
* Net financial debt 1.07 billion euros at end of Sept. versus 1.08 billion euros at end of Sept. 2014

($1 = 0.9357 euros)
HONG KONG, March 24 A leading Hong Kong real estate agent said on Friday that some banks it works with would no longer accept payments for property transactions in the city through China's state-backed UnionPay, the mainland's biggest bank card provider.