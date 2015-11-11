UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Mekonomen AB
* Q3 revenue increased 5 per cent to SEK 1,405 million (1,340)
* Q3 EBIT amounted to SEK 168 million (186)
* Says one organisational level, Mekonomen Nordic, is removed
* Says measure is expected to result in savings with a positive EBIT effect of SEK 15 million per year, which will start to generate an effect in 2016
* Reuters poll: Mekonomen Q3 revenues were seen at SEK 1,384 million, EBIT SEK 189 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.