Nov 11 Digia Oyj :

* The Board has chosen Juha Varelius, MSc (Econ.), as President & CEO of the new company engaging in Qt operations if the split is carried out

* Timo Levoranta, MSc (Tech.) and BSc (Econ. and Bus. Adm.), has been appointed as the new President & CEO for its domestic business

* Digia's goal is to put separation into effect during first half of 2016