Nov 11 Barratt Developments Plc

* Market conditions remain strong, with high levels of consumer demand across all regions

* Net private reservations per week increased by 12.5% to 261 (2014: 232) for period

* Total forward sales (including joint ventures ('jvs')) up by 20.7% to £2,499.7m (2014: £2,071.7m)

* Says is performing well with strong sales, good control of input costs and continued land investment

* Neil cooper will join board on 23 november 2015 as chief financial officer.

* Well positioned to deliver further good progress in performance in fy16 and expect to drive towards our medium term targets Further company coverage: (London newsroom)