* Market conditions remain strong, with high levels of
consumer demand across all regions
* Net private reservations per week increased by 12.5% to
261 (2014: 232) for period
* Total forward sales (including joint ventures ('jvs')) up
by 20.7% to £2,499.7m (2014: £2,071.7m)
* Says is performing well with strong sales, good control of
input costs and continued land investment
* Neil cooper will join board on 23 november 2015 as chief
financial officer.
* Well positioned to deliver further good progress in
performance in fy16 and expect to drive towards our medium term
targets
