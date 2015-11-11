Nov 11 Ica Gruppen

* Q3 operating profit excluding non-recurring items was SEK 1,321 million vs year-ago 1,172 million

* Says consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 25,517 million vs year-ago 22,016 million

* Says our development projects are proceeding according to plan, and we are well in line with strategic priorities we set for 2015