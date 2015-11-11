Nov 11 Austevoll Seafood

* Q3 EBIT before value adjustment for biomasss NOK 255 million (NOK 281 million in Q3 2014)

* Says shall continue to have the financial flexibility to support its strategy of further organic growth, carry out strategic acquisitions and sustain the company's dividend policy

* Says the ban on imports to Russia represents a significant short-term challenge for both the Norwegian seafood industry and market participants in Russia and some of it neighbouring countries

* Says major efforts are under way to boost sales to alternative markets, and the results of these efforts are expected to emerge in the long term