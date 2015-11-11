Nov 11 Lem Holding SA :

* Sales of 131.6 million Swiss francs ($131.11 million), an EBIT of 24.9 million francs and net profit of 19.8 million francs for first half of 2015/16

* H1 sales increased by 0.1 pct to 131.6 million francs; at constant exchange rates sales increased by 3.4 pct

* H1 EBIT decreased by 16.0 pct to 24.9 million francs; EBIT margin reached 18.9 pct (22.5 pct)

* H1 net profit 19.8 million francs, a decrease of 7.8 pct (21.5 million francs)

* For FY 2015/16, forecasts sales of 250 million-260 million francs; this compares with 257.8 million francs for full-year 2014/15

* Expects FY EBIT margin to be within target range of 15 pct to 20 pct