Nov 11 Lodestone REIT Ltd :

* Announces an equity raise of approximately 200 million rand through issue of new shares ("equity raise")

* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner

* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process; applications are subject to minimum of 1 million rand per applicant