UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Bechtle AG :
* Q3 revenue 686.2 million euros ($737.53 million)
* Q3 EBIT 33.2 million euros
* Q3 net income 23.6 million euros
* Outlook for 2015 concretised
* Reiterates guidance of significantly higher revenue and earnings for fiscal year 2015
* Projects for both KPIs growth in the high single digits or low double digits, with our EBT margin widening slightly
* Rtrs Poll Avg for Bechtle Q3 revenue was 691 million euros, pre-tax profit 32.3 million euros, net income 23.0 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1GWnpv0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.