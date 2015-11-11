Nov 11 Workspace Group Plc
Interim results Workspace Group Plc
* H1 profit before tax 163.4 million stg (30 September 2014:
173.7 million stg)
* H1 adjusted trading profit after interest up 65 pct to
20.4 million (30 September 2014: 12.4 million stg)
* H1 EPRA net asset value per share up 12.7 pct to 7.92 stg
(31 March 2015: 7.03)
* H1 adjusted underlying earnings per share up 48.8 pct to
12.5p (30 September 2014: 8.4p)
* Interim dividend per share increased by 25 pct to 4.86p
(30 September 2014: 3.89p)
* "We have a strong pipeline of projects coming through and
remain alert to opportunities to continue to grow business"
