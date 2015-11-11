Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Acando AB :
* Q3 net sales 427 million Swedish crowns ($49.2 million) versus 447 million crowns crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 22 million crowns versus loss 25 million crowns year ago

($1 = 8.6753 Swedish crowns)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order