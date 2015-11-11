UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Leifheit AG :
* In first nine months, turnover increased by 7.1 pct to 173.2 million euros ($185.95 million) compared to same period of previous year
* 9-month EBIT increased by 10.8 pct to 17.9 million euros compared to 16.2 million euros in previous year
* Net result for first nine months of 2015 amounted to 11.9 million euros, representing an increase of 12.2 pct on previous year's figure (10.6 million euros)
* FY 2015 earnings forecast specified: EBIT about 20 million euros expected
* Leifheit expects group turnover to increase by approximately 4 pct in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.