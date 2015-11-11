Nov 11 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Total sales of Kotipizza chain, which is a part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew 15.5 percent and same-store sales grew 10.0 percent in October compared to those in previous year

* October sales amounted to 6.68 million euros and last year to 5.79 million euros Source text for Eikon:

