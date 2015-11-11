Nov 11 Ambu A/S :

* Ambu has decided to purchase treasury shares in the amount of 175 million Danish crowns ($25.2 million) under two parallel share buyback programmes

* The share buyback programmes are to cover existing and future share-based incentive schemes and are initiated on Nov. 11, 2015, ending on April 30, 2016 at the latest

* Of the total buyback, 60 million crowns will be purchased in accordance with the provisions of European Commission Regulation, while the remainder, 115 million crowns, will be purchased in the course of the period, but outside

($1 = 6.9360 Danish crowns)