Nov 11 Vigmed Holding publ AB :
* Updated its financial and operational goals
* An assessment of attainable market share per product category and market have resulted in
an ambition of total sales for 2018 of 150 million Swedish crowns ($17.3 million)
* Expects to show a positive cash flow 2018 for full year as well as deliver a positive EBIT
* Carrying out reorganizational and cost reduction measures
* Reorganizational and cost reduction measures are expected to reach full effect from early
2016
($1 = 8.6687 Swedish crowns)
