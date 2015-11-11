Nov 11 Init Innovation In Traffic Systems AG :

* Decides on share buy-back

* Purchase price per share should not exceed 18.50 euros ($20)(without additional charges)

* To repurchase up to 20,000 own shares

* It is planned to transact share buy-back during period from Nov. 11 to Dec. 23 on stock exchange