UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Ottakringer Getraenke AG :
* 9-month revenue 176.988 million euros ($190.33 million) versus 168.858 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2015 higher revenues and improvement in net profit Source text - bit.ly/1HHiSYn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.