New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Nov 11 Deutsche Post CEO
* Says Amazon will continue to work very closely with Deutsche Post
* Says to continue overseeing freight business until new board member found for it
* Says expects clear operating improvement in freight business next year
* Says is cautiously optimistic for Q4, very optimistic for German business Further company coverage:
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.