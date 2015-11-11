Nov 11 Deutsche Boerse AG
* Realignment of executive board responsibilities
* Will bundle related areas in executive board portfolios,
accelerating process flows and simplifying them
* Newly-Created "clients, products & core markets" division
will combine derivatives trading businesses clearing house as
well as clearstream's settlement and custody business
* Second newly-created division, "it & operations, data &
new asset classes" will combine deutsche börse group's it
activities and market operations
* Clients, products & core markets will be headed by Jeffrey
Tessler
* "IT & operations, data & new asset classes" will be headed
by deputy group CEO Andreas Preuss
* CFO Gregor Pottmeyer will continue to be responsible for
group finance
Source text: bit.ly/1QugkUA
