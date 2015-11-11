Nov 11 Deutsche Boerse AG

* Realignment of executive board responsibilities

* Will bundle related areas in executive board portfolios, accelerating process flows and simplifying them

* Newly-Created "clients, products & core markets" division will combine derivatives trading businesses clearing house as well as clearstream's settlement and custody business

* Second newly-created division, "it & operations, data & new asset classes" will combine deutsche börse group's it activities and market operations

* Clients, products & core markets will be headed by Jeffrey Tessler

* "IT & operations, data & new asset classes" will be headed by deputy group CEO Andreas Preuss

* CFO Gregor Pottmeyer will continue to be responsible for group finance