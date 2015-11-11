UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
Nov 11 Douglas CEO
* Says Kreke family will use opportunities to increase its 15 percent stake in the company in the longer term
* Says declines to comment on sales plans for book store chain thalia Further company coverage:
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.