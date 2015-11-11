UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Immsi SpA :
* 9-month revenue 1.05 billion euros ($1.12 billion) versus 974.0 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net profit 2.9 million euros versus loss 40.0 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.