Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Exprivia SpA :
* Q3 net profit 0.6 million euros ($643,980.00) versus 1.3 million euros a year ago
* Q3 revenue 31.7 million euros versus 33.7 million euros a year ago
* Q3 total revenue 32.5 million euros versus 34.6 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order