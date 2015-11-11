Nov 11 Neurosoft Software Production SA :

* Announces collaboration with Stopanska Banka AD Bitola a member of NBG Group providing software solution, Proxima+

* The contract concerns the implementation and customization of Neurosoft's Proxima+, to support the launch - in January 2016 - and operation of the new product - Factoring, now being introduced by Stopanska Banka to the local market

