Nov 12 Seardel Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Sees H1 headline earnings per share of between 1.59 cents and 1.89 cents, being an increase of between 20 pct and 42 pct

* Sees H1 basic earnings per share of between 1.72 cents and 1.92 cents, being an increase of between 21 pct and 35 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)