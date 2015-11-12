Nov 12 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* Unaudited interim group results for six months ended 30
September 2015 and declaration of cash dividend
* Normalised revenue increased by 16 pct to 19.56 bln rand
(2014: 16.83 bln rand)
* Normalised EBITDA increased by 16 pct to 3.85 bln rand
(2014:3.33 bln rand)
* Adjusted basic normalised headline earnings per share
increased by 19 pct to 214.1 cents
* Interim dividend per ordinary share increased by 16 pct to
36 cents (2014:31 cents)
* Proposed combination with Al Noor Hospitals Group remains
subject to various conditions, including Mediclinic and Al Noor
shareholder approval
* We are continuing to see a strong demand for quality
private healthcare services in our three operating platforms
* Mediclinic remains well positioned for future growth.
