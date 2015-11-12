Nov 12 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd
* 9-month gross rental income of 155.0 million euros
($166.67 million) (9 months 2014: 160.2 million euros)
* 9-month net rental income of 147.4 million euros (9 months
2014: 153.4 million euros)
* 9-month EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals,
decreased by 7.8 pct to 122.0 million euros (9 months 2014:
132.2 million euros)
* Q4 dividend of 0.0675 euros per share is due to be paid as
a capital repayment on Dec. 29, 2015
