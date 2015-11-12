Nov 12 Cyfrowy Polsat SA

* Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat's chief executive, Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda, said the company will look into a potential takeover of Midas at the start of 2016.

* Cyfrowy and Midas are both controlled by billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)