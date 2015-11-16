Nov 16 Julius Baer

* Julius baer says agreed to increase its stake in kairos investment management

* Aquiring additional 60.1 percent, following 2013 purchase of 19.9 percent

* Julius baer says agreed to pursue listing of kairos on italian market as a second step

* Says Kairos assets under management have nearly doubled from eur 4.5 billion to eur 8 billion