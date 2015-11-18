Nov 18 Danish enzymes maker Novozymes A/S
* Says Monsanto and Novozymes, the BioAg Alliance, targets
250-500 million acres by 2025, equivalent to 25-50 percent of
all U.S. farmland. Today, the Alliance's products are used on
around 65 million acres.
* Says scientific breakthroughs and new products are
expected to significantly increase demand for microbial
technologies over the next 10 years.
* Says microbes can increase crop yields and complement or
replace agricultural chemicals and fertilizers.
* Says the new acreage target does not impact Novozymes'
previously communicated long-term financial targets.
