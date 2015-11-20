UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Dixy Group says:
* It made a net loss of 843 million roubles ($13 million) in Q3 2015 vs net profit of 1.2 billion roubles in Q3 2014;
* Q3 EBITDA fell 41.3 percent year-on-year to 2.5 billion roubles;
* Q3 EBITDA margin declined to 3.9 percent from 7.5 percent in Q3 2014. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8450 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.