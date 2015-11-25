BRIEF-BKW reviews sale of Italian distribution business
* Focal point will be to sell Electra Italia's sales activities, including its supply agreements and customer base
Nov 25 Lafargeholcim Ltd
* Chief Executive Officer Eric Olsen says doesn't expect near term rebound in Chinese demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Focal point will be to sell Electra Italia's sales activities, including its supply agreements and customer base
LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - Anglo American is set to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status in February 2016 following the capitulation of global commodity prices.