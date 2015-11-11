UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Bilici Yatirim :
* To participate in capital increase of unit Anavarza Otelcilik to 3.5 million lira ($1.21 million) from 2 million lira
* To pay 750,000 lira in cash for the capital raise
* TSKB REIT to pay the remaining 750,000 lira for the capital raise Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8925 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.